Kabul Press: Taliban that acts as military arm of Pashtunism has captured Mirza Olang village in Sar-e Pol since last Saturday, and killed at least 52 Hazara including women and children. They also abducted dozens of Hazara family.
Ongoing Hazara Genocide: Pashtun Taliban Terrorists killed over 52 in Sar-e Pol
Tuesday 8 August 2017
@realDonaldTrump, #HazaraGenocide, like when @BarackObama was
in @WhiteHouse, army under your command is watching #MirzaOlangMassacre. pic.twitter.com/mZqG7jCPgS
— Kamran Mir Hazar (@kamranmirhazar) August 7, 2017
After 30+hrs of continued #MirzaolangMassacare, @ashrafghani comes out of closet with an idiotic statement: The enemy's adopted new tactics
— Saleem Javed (@mSaleemJaved) August 8, 2017
#TalibanTerrorists kidnapped 47 girls from Mirza olang district. #MirzaOlangMassacre https://t.co/kXrx5GSCsr
— Zafar Shayan (@ZafarShayan) August 8, 2017
