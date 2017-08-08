Ongoing Hazara Genocide: Pashtun Taliban Terrorists killed over 52 in Sar-e Pol

So-called country Afghanistan is still one of the biggest graveyards in the world. UNAMA latest report says over five thousandths of civilians were killed and injured since January 2017. Pashtun armed groups such as the Taliban, Daesh and Kuchi-Taliban are mostly responsible for the attacks, and many officials support them based on their common ethnic affiliation.

While there is no any hope in so-called country Afghanistan, the question of partition arises: Why should we live together (...)