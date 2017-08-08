Kabul Press: News, Discussion and Criticism


Ongoing Hazara Genocide: Pashtun Taliban Terrorists killed over 52 in Sar-e Pol

Tuesday 8 August 2017

Kabul Press: Taliban that acts as military arm of Pashtunism has captured Mirza Olang village in Sar-e Pol since last Saturday, and killed at least 52 Hazara including women and children. They also abducted dozens of Hazara family.





