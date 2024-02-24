The Federation of Hazara Council of Australia (FHCA) is to launch at Parliament House
FHCA is set to officially launch at Parliament House in Canberra on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. This significant event marks a pivotal moment in advancing the representation and advocacy for the Australian- Hazara community.
FHCA’s mission is to represent the vibrant Australian-Hazara community across diverse platforms and institutions, both at local and national echelons. By fostering partnerships and collaborations, FHCA aims to amplify the voices of Hazara communities nationwide, addressing pressing issues and driving meaningful change.
Specific initiatives to achieve this goal include the implementation of programs and services tailored to the needs of the community.
These initiatives encompass educational support, capacity-building workshops, therapeutic interventions, and direct relief efforts aimed at alleviating suffering and promoting empowerment.
FHCA’s approach to advocacy is characterized by its genuine commitment to effecting tangible change. Through strategic partnerships with government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and private sector entities, FHCA seeks to advocate for policies that uplift and empower Hazara communities across Australia.
What sets FHCA apart is its dedication to collaboration and its unique ability to convene diverse stakeholders in pursuit of common goals. By leveraging the collective expertise and resources of its partners, FHCA is poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of Australian Hazaras.
For media inquiries and further information, please contact Mr Bashir Fayaq at info.fhca gmail.com - Mobile +61 449 600 485.
