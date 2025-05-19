May 19, Hazara Culture Day: A Celebration of Resilience and Memory

Today, on Hazara Culture Day, we honor a people whose history has too often been silenced, erased, or misunderstood. The Hazara have endured, preserved, and now rise to reclaim their voice through art, poetry, and culture. As editor of Kabul Press?, I’m proud to share this tribute, a reflection in verse and prose that journeys through memory, love, land, and the enduring spirit of Hazaristan.

This piece is both an invitation and an offering: to listen, to remember, and to witness the rich tapestry of a culture that continues to write its own story, line by line, verse by verse.