When Ethics Falter: Analyzing Hazara Genocide Misrepresentation

The critical examination of academic discourse within so-called Afghan and regional studies frequently encounters a concerning pattern. This involves the prioritization of abstract theoretical frameworks and selective narratives over the documented realities faced by minority populations. This article argues that certain scholarly analyses, exemplified by Amin Saikal’s (2012) "Afghanistan: The Status of the Shi’ite Hazara Minority," exhibit an "architecture of academic evasion." This approach systematically downplays historical and ongoing patterns of violence and persecution, thereby obscuring the existential threats confronting communities like the Hazara stateless nation.