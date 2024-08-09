خبری، تحلیلی و انتقادیکابل پرس

ABA Takes Historic Stand Against Genocide of Hazara

ABA Takes Historic Stand Against Genocide of Hazara

Kabul Press - News
Friday 9 August 2024

Chicago, August 6, 2024 – In a landmark decision, the American Bar Association (ABA) has adopted Resolution 501 during its Annual Meeting, taking a decisive stand against the ongoing genocide of the Hazara people in so-called Afghanistan. This resolution, which passed unanimously, marks a significant moment in the realm of legal advocacy and human rights, signaling a robust call for global intervention to address and prevent further atrocities against this ethnic minority.

Resolution 501: A Unifying Call for Global Action

Resolution 501 represents a comprehensive and urgent demand for immediate action from governments and international organizations to confront the systematic genocide of the Hazara community. The resolution underscores the necessity for global recognition of these crimes and calls for concrete measures to end the violence that has afflicted Hazaristan for decades. Key components of the resolution include:

International Recognition and Accountability: The ABA calls on governments worldwide to formally recognize the genocide against the Hazara and pursue accountability for those responsible. This includes urging the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Global Criminal Justice to intensify efforts in investigating and prosecuting perpetrators of these grave crimes.

Legislative and Policy Advocacy: The ABA is pressing the U.S. Congress to fortify both domestic and international frameworks aimed at preventing mass atrocities. This involves advocating for new legislation and policies that prioritize the protection of vulnerable populations and ensure robust responses to genocidal acts.

Humanitarian Support and Protection: The resolution emphasizes the need for increased humanitarian aid to the Hazara community. This encompasses providing refuge, medical assistance, and resources to those displaced and affected by the relentless violence.

Educational and Awareness Campaigns: Recognizing the critical role of public awareness, the ABA is committed to supporting educational initiatives that inform both the public and policymakers about the dire situation of the Hazara people and the broader implications of genocide.

A Historical Perspective on Persecution

Resolution 501 draws attention to the deep-seated history of violence against the Hazara people, underscoring that the current crisis is part of a longstanding pattern of persecution. The Hazara, an ethnic and religious minority in so-called Afghanistan, have endured systematic discrimination and violence since the late 19th century. The resolution highlights several significant historical events:

The Massacres under Abdur Rahman Khan (late 19th century): During the rule of Abdur Rahman Khan, thousands of Hazara were slaughtered, and their lands were seized, marking the onset of severe ethnic and sectarian violence in Hazaristan.

The 1993 Afshar Massacre: During the Afghan Civil War, rival factions targeted Hazara civilians in a brutal attack, exacerbating the cycle of violence and contributing to the ongoing suffering of the community.

The 1998 Mazar-i Sharif Massacre: The Taliban’s 1998 massacre of Hazara civilians in Mazar-i Sharif resulted in the deaths of thousands and drew widespread international condemnation, highlighting the severe nature of the violence faced by the Hazara.

These historical atrocities reveal a persistent pattern of targeted violence against the Hazara people, who continue to face severe persecution under the current regime. The ABA’s resolution aims to address these ongoing crimes and calls for renewed international focus on ending the violence and securing justice for the victims.

The ABA’s Commitment to Justice and Human Rights

The passage of Resolution 501 by the ABA reflects a profound commitment to justice and human rights. The resolution was introduced by a dedicated committee comprising members from several key ABA sections, including the International Law Section, the Section of Civil Rights and Social Justice, the Center for Human Rights, and the Criminal Justice Section. This collaborative effort underscores the ABA’s unified stance on the necessity of international intervention and support.

The resolution has garnered widespread support from ABA members and human rights advocates, who view it as a crucial step towards addressing the genocide of the Hazara people. By formally recognizing the gravity of the situation and calling for specific actions, the ABA aims to galvanize global efforts to halt the violence and ensure accountability for those responsible for these atrocities.

Looking Forward

With Resolution 501 now a central component of the ABA’s policy, it is expected to act as a catalyst for further discussion and action on this critical issue. The ABA’s commitment to confronting the genocide of the Hazara people signifies a broader trend of increasing global awareness and advocacy for human rights.

This resolution marks a pivotal moment in the fight against genocide, serving as a powerful call to action for governments, international organizations, and individuals. By standing resolutely against the ongoing persecution of the Hazara, the ABA is illuminating a dark chapter of human rights violations and paving the way for a future marked by justice and protection for all vulnerable populations.

So-Called Afghanistan Comprises Diverse Stateless Nations, Including the Hazara, Uzbek, Tajik, Turkmen, Pashtun/Afghan, and Nuristani With No Majority or National Identity.

