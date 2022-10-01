Hazara around the world are twitting and asking the world to help them stop the genocide of the Hazara. The hashtag #StopHazaraGenocide is circulating on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media, along with pictures of the recent genocide attack on Hazara students in Kabul.

The genocide of the Hazara doesn’t end. The Hazara of Hazaristan are still facing genocide, systematic discrimination, and forced displacement at the hand of Pashtuns, no matter if the Taliban’s suicide bombers are in power or Pashtun ethno-nationalist such as Ghani Ahmadzai and Karzai. Under all Pashtun governments, the Hazara land, known as Hazaristan, is being invaded, the Hazara massacred or forced to leave while the Hazara land is distributed among Pashtuns. In All forms of the Pashtun government, the Hazara are victims of genocide and other systematic crimes.

Enough is enough, and the world should act to stop the genocide of the Hazara of Hazaristan.