#StopHazaraGenocide
Hazara around the world are twitting and asking the world to help them stop the genocide of the Hazara. The hashtag #StopHazaraGenocide is circulating on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media, along with pictures of the recent genocide attack on Hazara students in Kabul.
The genocide of the Hazara doesn’t end. The Hazara of Hazaristan are still facing genocide, systematic discrimination, and forced displacement at the hand of Pashtuns, no matter if the Taliban’s suicide bombers are in power or Pashtun ethno-nationalist such as Ghani Ahmadzai and Karzai. Under all Pashtun governments, the Hazara land, known as Hazaristan, is being invaded, the Hazara massacred or forced to leave while the Hazara land is distributed among Pashtuns. In All forms of the Pashtun government, the Hazara are victims of genocide and other systematic crimes.
Enough is enough, and the world should act to stop the genocide of the Hazara of Hazaristan.
Systematic and intentional acts against the #Hazara of #Hazaristan are #genocideacts. International #humanrights organizations should ask #UN #SecurityCouncil to prevent the #Hazaragenocide. #StopHazaraGenocide pic.twitter.com/SS1pomZLXV
— Kamran Mir Hazar (@kamranmirhazar) October 2, 2022
I have no words left. My sisters don’t deserve this. They shouldn’t have to carry their friend’s coffin. They deserve laughter, freedom, happiness and the right to be a child 💔 #StopHazaraGenocide pic.twitter.com/mMBwsJNJPg
— Zohal Azra زحل آزره (@ZohalAzra) October 2, 2022
Please join this campaign and be a voice against the oppression and Hazara Genocide. #StopHazaraGenocide pic.twitter.com/bHjsXYrzmE
— khadija Ahmadi (Zahra) (@mylilac2009) October 1, 2022
Hazara students were victims of this targeted attack. Please help us to raise awareness about this genocide.#StopHazaraGenocide #StopHazaraGenocide pic.twitter.com/059aCCHDAV
— Roya_Vakilzadeh (@Roya_vakilzade) October 1, 2022
A presentation about the #Hazara, #Hazaristan, and #genocideacts against the #Hazara. #StopHazaraGenocidehttps://t.co/fpUln9zGPm
— Kamran Mir Hazar (@kamranmirhazar) October 2, 2022
What bravery from girls in Bamyan. Remember when girls protesting were detained in Bamyan? #StopHazaraGenocide https://t.co/hWruyfQ4X6
— Dr. Melissa Chiovenda (@MelChiov) October 2, 2022