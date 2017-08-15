Home > English > Human Rights > Hazara Genocide by Pashtun Taliban and IS, Mass Graves found in Mirza (...)
Hazara Genocide by Pashtun Taliban and IS, Mass Graves found in Mirza Olang
Tuesday 15 August 2017
Kabul Press: Ten days after Hazara massacre by Pashtun Taliban and IS members, security forces discovered several mass graves in Mirza Olang village of Sare Pol.
