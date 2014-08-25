Taliban Attack on Hazara, Daesh Is Another Name for Pashtun-Taliban
Reading time: (Number of words: )
Kabul Press: Speaking in their native language Pashto, in a leaked audio file, the Taliban are expressing happiness of their yesterday’s attack on Hazara, killing at least 27 and injuring over 55 in Kabul. Taliban-man says, “it was an effective operation; many Hazara were killed; some blame the Ashraf Ghani’s government and some Daesh/ISIS.”
In the leaked conversation, Taliban-man says, “We have a deal with foreigners (the USA government); we do not have any agreement with the poppet administration of Kabul, and we continue our attacks.”
“We should keep this secret; it is good for us that people think attackers are from the government and ISIS.”
Repeating that the attack on Hazara was very tactical and effective, Taliban man adds that he was in contact with Mullah Habibullah Akhond; Mullah will send more information about the attack, and he will share it.
In recent years, thePashtun Taliban have used to mislead the public, using photoshopped images or images from Syria in social media to hide and deny their responsibilities on their attacks on the Hazara.
Like the previous generations of the Taliban since 1890, the current generation of them emerged from the Pashtun tribal area of so-called country Afghanistan. Living with the middle-ages mindset, the Taliban have mixed their Pashtun nationalism with radical Islam, killed and injured hundreds of thousands of innocent people, particularly the Hazara and destroying the victim’s historical heritages such as the Buddhas of Hazaristan. Using their women as sexual slaves, the Taliban enjoyed the exclusive support of Pashtun officials, including Ghani Ahmadzai and Zalmay Khalilzad, also known as tie-wearing- Taliban.
On February 29, the U.S. representative Zalmay Khalilzad who has a long history of lobbying for the Taliban due to their joint ethnic affiliation has signed a peace deal with that terrorist group on behalf of the government of the United States.
See More:
- International Human Rights Organizations must take notice of Hazara Genocide
- Remembering Hazara Genocide Committed by War Criminals Ahmad Shah Massoud, Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf and their Allies
- Hazara Genocide by Pashtun Taliban and IS, Mass Graves found in Mirza Olang
- Hazara Genocide Continues, Pashtun Terrorists Cover their Crimes Under the Name of Daesh