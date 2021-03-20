Afghan Fascist Militia to Defeat Hazara Indigenous Uprising
Taliban supporters, including Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai, are turning the so-called national army into Afghani fascist militia targeting the uprising of indigenous peoples, including the Hazara of Hazaristan, who are fighting to establish their human rights.
Today, a well-armed Afghani militia arrived in Behsud, Hazaristan, where well-known anti-terrorist commander Alipur has formed a resistance front against terrorist groups, including Taliban, Kochi-Taliban, and Daesh. The militia could not capture anyone from the anti-terrorist group under the command of Alipur but occupied a building full of books, posters, and banners.
- Two Hazara student girls in Behsud reading and signing under the protection of resistant front.
According to Kabul Press sources, they burned the books and later posted some fake pictures from the Iraq war on their official websites and social media pages, claiming that a weapons depot was discovered. They have also posted some selfies of their militias holding the flag and banners of the resistant front. On the banner, there are two worlds: resistance and liberty.
On the other side, as the bloody attacks on independent media, journalists and activists increased, there are not too many to report the facts. This makes it possible for the propaganda machine to circulate fake news.
Today, in an interview with a citizen journalist, commander Alipur asked the international community to not let Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai oppress the indigenous peoples.
