کابل پرس خبری، تحلیلی و انتقادی
Hazaristan Winter and Skiing in Bamyan, Hazaristan

Hazaristan Winter and Skiing in Bamyan, Hazaristan

Thursday 27 February 2020

All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]

Suffering systematic discrimination and the attacks of the Taliban, the winter of Hazaristan brings skiing opportunities for one of the most persecuted indigenous peoples, the Hazara.







