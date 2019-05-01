Kabul Press

کابل پرس خبری، تحلیلی و انتقادی
Login
Hazaragi/Persian

Home > English > Cartoon > Attacks of Pashtun Kochi Taliban on Hazaristan

Attacks of Pashtun Kochi Taliban on Hazaristan

A Cartoon
Sunday 12 May 2019

Reading time: (Number of words: )

All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]

See More:

Kabul Press in Twitter
Kabul Press in Facebook
loading...
loading...

Any message or comments?

pre-moderation

This forum is moderated before publication: your contribution will only appear after being validated by an administrator.

Who are you?
Log in
Your post

To create paragraphs, just leave blank lines.

IP Plans

IP Plans
Domain Registration, Shared Web Hosting, VPS, Dedicated Server And Server Management, WordPress and SPIP Theme Development
Get Started

In the Same Section

Coming Soon: US-Taliban Friendship

Wednesday 1 May 2019 , Khaliq Alizada

Terrorists’ Representative Abbas Stanikzai and U.S.-Terrorists Talks

Saturday 27 April 2019 , Khaliq Alizada

Jaghori

Tuesday 23 April 2019 , Khaliq Alizada

loading...

Lastests

Flowers of Hazaristan Face Systematic Discrimination

Wednesday 1 May 2019 , Mohammad Raja

Two Poems: Crossing Frontiers and Crossing the Road

Wednesday 24 April 2019 , Althea Romeo-Mark

Five Poems: Someone Else’s Eye, Music Remains, Emptiness, Young Love and Time

Tuesday 23 April 2019 , Winston Morales Chavarro

Protest

Munich Security Conference: Protest Against Talibanization, Pathanization, One-ethnic State, Ethnic Cleansing and Systematic Discrimination

Monday 18 February 2019 , Ghafur Sedaghat

Taliban embedded in security forces failed to capture or kill Anti-Terrorist commander Alipoor

Saturday 6 October 2018 ,

Search in Kabul Press

IP Plans | آی پی پلنز

Hosted and Developed by IP Plans