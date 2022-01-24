Kabul Press

The War of the Terrorist Group Taliban Against Humanity

Khaliq Alizada
Friday 24 June 2022

In recent months the systematic attacks of the terrorist group Taliban against native peoples, including the Hazara, Tajik, Uzbek, and Turkmen, have significantly increased. The same terrorist group but sometimes using the Daesh terrorist brand systematically targets the Sikhs and Hindus too. So-called Afghanistan, the homeland of the Hazara, Tajik, Uzbek, Turkmen, and several other groups, has been occupied by the Afghan Taliban. The terrorist group has formed an illegal government based on one ethnicity and gender, the Pashtun and the male.

Khaliq Alizada

