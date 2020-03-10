Kabul Press

MP in the Battle Against Terrorist Groups

Kabul Press - News
Wednesday 24 June 2020

The Hazara MP Gholam Hussain Naseri in the battle against Kochi, Taliban, Daesh, and other terrorist groups who are conducting attacks on Hazara and Hazaristan in Behsud and Kajab

Kabul Press - News

