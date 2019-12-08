Kabul Press

کابل پرس
Hazaristan, South Turkestan and Khorasan are Safer Than Afghanistan for the World

Hazaristan, South Turkestan and Khorasan are Safer Than Afghanistan for the World

Sunday 8 December 2019

All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]

Kabul Press: still, after a century that the name Afghanistan appeared on the maps, it is not widely accepted by all ethnic groups of so-called country Afghanistan. In the same way, “Afghan” does not also represent the identity of all people. Both Afghan and Afghanistan are two sources of conflict besides other sources, such as the Pashtunization/ Afghanization, the rule of one ethnic on non-Pashtuns, ethnic cleansing, and systematic discrimination. That is why, in recent years, other ethnic groups, including the Hazara, Uzbek, Turkmen, and Tajik, are raising their flags, and react against regulations that falsify their identity as Afghan.
While Afghanistan reminds the world of terrorism, drag, Taliban, human rights violation and corruption, Hazaristan, South Turkestan and Khorasan remind the world of art, literature, and civilization.




