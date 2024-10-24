Catalan Parliament Advances Efforts to Recognize Hazara Genocide, Following Global Support and Poetic Advocacy
Kabul Press?: On October 21st and 22nd, 2024, the Parliament of Catalonia embarked on a historical investigation into the genocide against the Hazara people, the native population of Hazaristan (so-called Afghanistan), a stateless nation enduring systematic persecution for over a century. This initiative is undertaken in collaboration with Hazara communities and human rights activists across Europe, marking a crucial step toward the formal recognition of the Hazara genocide.
Key figures in this effort include Alberto Bondzio, Parliamentary Advisor and President of the Socialist and Democrat Group in the European Parliament, alongside Ernesto Crivón. They were joined by activists and representatives of the Hazara diaspora from Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Madrid, and Barcelona. Supported by the Socialist Party, this initiative reflects a growing global momentum aimed at holding accountable those responsible for the long-standing atrocities faced by the Hazara people.
Global Advocacy and the Voice of Poets
Catalonia’s investigation into the Hazara genocide follows a wave of international advocacy. Earlier in 2017, hundreds of internationally recognized poets from around the world united in an open letter, calling for the acknowledgment of ongoing atrocities against the Hazara people. This collective voice has brought global attention to the plight of the Hazara, harnessing the power of art and language to demand urgent action.
This poetic advocacy aligns with escalating legal and human rights campaigns spurred by the American Bar Association’s (ABA) groundbreaking decision in August 2024. At its Annual Meeting in Chicago, the ABA unanimously passed Resolution 501, urging immediate global action to recognize and address the genocide against the Hazara people. The resolution stressed the need for international accountability, humanitarian support, and heightened public awareness of the atrocities.
The ABA’s stance has served as a catalyst for action in Catalonia, where the Parliament’s investigation builds on this momentum, pushing for greater recognition and intervention.
Genocide Under International Law: The Hazara Tragedy
The Catalan Parliament’s commitment to recognizing the genocide is grounded in international law, specifically the 1948 United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. According to Article II of the convention, genocide is defined as acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group. These acts include:
- Killing members of the group;
- Causing serious bodily or mental harm to the group;
- Deliberately inflicting conditions of life aimed at the group’s physical destruction;
- Imposing measures to prevent births within the group;
- Forcibly transferring children to another group.
The systematic crimes faced by the Hazara people since the late 19th century, initiated by Abdur Rahman Khan’s brutal campaign, meet these criteria with chilling consistency. Massacres, displacement, and ongoing violence characterize the Hazara experience. The Taliban’s atrocities, such as the notorious 1998 massacre in Mazar-i Sharif, where thousands of Hazara civilians were slaughtered, serve as stark reminders of this ongoing genocide.
Through their investigations, the Catalan Parliament and Hazara activists have compiled extensive evidence of these crimes, including historical records, testimonies from survivors, and documentation of ongoing violence and repression. Their goal is to ensure that these crimes are officially recognized as genocide, not only in Catalonia but also by the global community.
A Social Media Campaign: #StopHazaraGenocide
The global advocacy for the Hazara people has been significantly amplified by social media campaigns, notably the hashtag #StopHazaraGenocide. This campaign emerged in response to the horrific attack in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul, which targeted Hazara students—primarily young females—at an educational center called Kaaj. The attack left dozens dead and injured, igniting outrage and mobilizing activists worldwide.
Hazaras, including cyber activists, joined forces with global counterparts to raise awareness about their plight, making the hashtag trend in various countries, including Afghanistan. Despite the Taliban’s propaganda efforts, which often shift blame to ISIS for the violence, the historical context of the Hazara genocide remains clear. An open letter from hundreds of poets emphasized that the systematic targeting of the Hazara people dates back to the 19th century, particularly during the reign of Afghan King Abdur Rahman Khan, who, with British support, orchestrated genocidal campaigns against them.
Poetic Solidarity and the Role of Artists
The worldwide advocacy for the Hazara people has been significantly amplified by the involvement of internationally renowned poets. Their open letter, which garnered support from hundreds of influential voices globally, has highlighted the cultural and historical significance of the Hazara people and called for immediate action to halt the ongoing genocide.
This poetic intervention has energized a global movement for Hazara rights and dignity, placing their suffering at the forefront of international human rights advocacy. It urges governments, institutions, and individuals to stand in solidarity with the Hazara and to leverage all available means—political, legal, or cultural—to prevent further atrocities.
Historical Persecution and Present-Day Atrocities
The Hazara people have endured genocidal violence for more than a century. Abdur Rahman Khan’s campaign of extermination in the late 19th century targeted the Hazara population, resulting in mass killings, enslavement, and the confiscation of their lands. Thousands were massacred, and entire communities were displaced, laying the groundwork for more than a century of persecution.
In the 20th and 21st centuries, the Taliban have continued this brutal campaign, systematically targeting Hazara communities. The 1998 massacre in Mazar-i Sharif, where thousands of Hazara men, women, and children were murdered in cold blood, remains one of the most notorious examples of Taliban violence. This atrocity, like many others, has not been adequately addressed by the international community, leaving the Hazara people vulnerable to ongoing violence.
Today, the genocide against the Hazara includes bombings of schools, targeted assassinations, and mass displacement under Taliban rule. The investigation by the Catalan Parliament, in collaboration with Hazara activists, seeks to document these atrocities and hold those responsible accountable under international law.
A Collective Push for Recognition and Action
The Catalan Parliament’s efforts, bolstered by the ABA’s Resolution 501, aim to bring global recognition to the Hazara genocide. This movement is about more than symbolic gestures; it seeks concrete, meaningful action. The Parliament’s investigation, conducted alongside Hazara activists and human rights advocates, is a major step toward this goal. They are calling for:
- Official condemnation of the ongoing genocide;
- Sanctions against the Taliban regime and its supporters;
- International diplomatic pressure to halt further violence;
- Support for Hazara refugees, including provisions for asylum, medical aid, and resettlement;
- Protection for Hazara women and girls, who are particularly vulnerable under Taliban rule.
A Global Call for Justice
The growing momentum in Catalonia reflects a broader international trend toward seeking justice for the Hazara people. With the support of poets, legal experts, and human rights organizations, the movement to recognize and stop the Hazara genocide is gaining traction worldwide. The poetic advocacy that helped ignite this movement, combined with legal actions like the ABA’s resolution and the Catalan Parliament’s investigation, offers hope that justice for the Hazara is achievable.
The investigation in Catalonia, supported by global solidarity and documented evidence, marks a critical turning point in the international community’s response to the genocide in Hazaristan. As more governments and organizations join this cause, the push for recognition and accountability grows stronger, providing a glimmer of hope to a people who have endured suffering for far too long.
The Hazara, a resilient and ancient people, are now at the center of an international movement aimed at acknowledging their suffering and safeguarding their future. The Catalan Parliament’s investigation represents a crucial step forward in ensuring that the world does not turn a blind eye to the atrocities committed against them but instead confronts these crimes and works toward justice.
