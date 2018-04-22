Hazara Genocide Continues, Pashtun Terrorists Cover their Crimes Under the Name of Daesh

Shall I compare thee to a Summer’s Day [For Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, 26 September 1936 – 2 April 2018]

did she fall was she fallen

if she did, when did she fall

did she fail, was she tarnished

think of Job and his temptations

think of the trials that arose all that he was put through, pushed through

and he did not submit he did not succumb

I’ve heard of police officers interrogating suspects

heard someone tell of having his head

shoved into a toilet bowl with feces – (...)