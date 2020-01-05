Kabul Press

Home > English > Afghanistan News > US-Terrorist Deal: At Least 27 Hazara Killed by Pashtun Taliban

US-Terrorist Deal: At Least 27 Hazara Killed by Pashtun Taliban

Friday 6 March 2020

Kabul Press: a few days after US peace deal with Taliban, attack on Hazara gathering in Kabul killed at least 27 and injured at least 55, including children and women. Like previous attacks of the Taliban on the Hazara, the terrorist Pashtunist-nationalist group denied their involvement in the attack. However, several NDS sources confirm that the Taliban carried today’s attack.

