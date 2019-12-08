Two Friends: Zalmay Khalilzad and the Robber of Balkh Akhtar Lochak
Kabul Press: His name is Akhtar, also known as Akhtar Lochak, the robber of Balkh. Lochak in Dari, which is the language of the majority in that country, means a robber and a person who destroys and loots anything around. Same as Zalmay Khalilzad, Akhtar Lochak is from Naqilin, which means those who settled in non-Pashtuns’ land in the northern parts of so-called country Afghanistan, and the native inhabitants displaced and forced to flee.
Akhtar Lochak and his son are above the low, and the same as other Lochaks like Tarakhil Kochi in Kabul and Alizai in Herat are the full protection of Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai, the so-called president.
- Son of Akhtar Lochak, the Robber of Balkh
