کابل پرس خبری، تحلیلی و انتقادی
Kabul: Protest of Hazara Women Against Hazara Genocide

Kabul: Protest of Hazara Women Against Hazara Genocide

Saturday 1 October 2022
Saturday 1 October 2022

Today, dozens of the Hazara women rally on the streets of Kabul to protest against the ongoing Hazara genocide. Reports, videos, and photos circulated on social media show that the Pashtun Taliban, who primarily targeted the Hazara and committed systematic crimes against them, fired on Hazara protesters.

On the other side, the local and international media covering the news related to the protest of the Hazara women have ignored their identity by calling them Afghan, a fake identity that, in addition to genocide, leads to destroying the identity, culture, and history of the Hazara.



