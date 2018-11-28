Kabul Press: News, Discussion and Criticism


Releasing Pashtun Terrorists, Targeting and Detaining Anti- terrorists and Peaceful Protesters

Wednesday 28 November 2018

Kabul Press: In recent years, the Afghan/Pashtun government has released thousandths of terrorists based on their common ethnic affiliation, and now is targeting and detaining anti-terrorists and peaceful protesters in order to support Pashtunist military groups such as Taliban.
In recent years, the government detained over 45 peaceful Hazara protesters who gathered to protest against detention of well-known Hazara anti-terrorist commander Alipur.

