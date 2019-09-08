Kabul Press

کابل پرس خبری، تحلیلی و انتقادی
Login
Hazaragi/Persian

Home > English > Opinion > Cancellation of Peace Talks With Taliban Is Good News for Our (...)

Cancellation of Peace Talks With Taliban Is Good News for Our People

Shamsuddin Mohammadi
Sunday 8 September 2019

Reading time: (Number of words: )

I hope sometimes later US President announce military operations against Taliban as of the only solution.

It was almost about ten months that US and Taliban peace negotiators were bargaining on peace dealing in Qatari city of Doha.

Recently both parties reached a relatively agreement. Taliban leaders were negotiating in Doha but their fighters were launching offensive attacks in all around Afghanistan and killing so many innocent people till to strengthen their bargaining position with the US peace negotiator Mr. Zalmay Khalilzad.

Last week Taliban group carried out a vehicle bomb attack in Kabul and killed one American soldier including 11 Afghan civilians.

Couple of days ago in a article (US peace talk with Taliban is Talibanization of Afghanistan) I insisted that America is Talibanizing Afghanistan with such peace talk process and giving this group global identity while during peace negotiations they continued their massive attacks and telling that their fighters will continue to fight till presence of an outsider’s soldier in the country. It is common that during peace talk there should be a ceasefire. But Taliban clearly rejected ceasefire during ongoing negotiations.

Anyhow, It’s obvious for all that peace is good and we all want peace. But the US peace talk process with Taliban was fundamentally wrong from very beginning. Every day media were broadcasting about peace negotiations of US and Taliban. The Taliban’s strong position in the peace talk process.

Exactly this kind of ’peace talk process’ created concerns for the people of Afghanistan. It was a secret negotiations between both parties while Afghanistan government was not part of these talks to discuss serious issues on behalf of our people and our country.

"US and Taliban reached an agreement in principle " Zalmay Khalilzad told in an interview few days ago. But today Mr. Donald Trump ’called off US peace talk with Taliban through a Tweet announcement.

It was a good news for Afghan people and for the government of Afghanistan.
Taliban groups are the enemy of our people and surely no one can stop their links with Al-Qaeda Network and other regional terrorist groups who are providing safe havens in Afghanistan and arranging attacks from our country. The only solution to put an end to Afghanistan’s war is military operations against this terrorist group and strengthening Afghan security entities. The global community should continue their support toward Afghan people and to government of Afghanistan.

Soft diplomacy doesn’t work with Taliban who have deep ideological ties with many terrorists groups. Those who jeopardizing global security and killing innocent people in any part of the world required hard diplomacy ( milatory operations).

My deep thanks to Mr. Donald Trump who stopped Afghanistan from Talibanization. I hope sometimes later US President announce military operations against Taliban as of the only solution.

See More:

Kabul Press in Twitter
Kabul Press in Facebook

Shamsuddin Mohammadi

View online :
loading...
loading...

Any message or comments?

pre-moderation

This forum is moderated before publication: your contribution will only appear after being validated by an administrator.

Who are you?
Log in
Your post

To create paragraphs, just leave blank lines.

IP Plans

IP Plans
Domain Registration, Shared Web Hosting, VPS, Dedicated Server And Server Management, WordPress and SPIP Theme Development
Get Started

In the Same Section

Khalilzad, Ahmadzai, Karzai and Imran Khan Misuse Power to Empower Pashtunism

Sunday 8 September 2019 , Kabul Press - News

Trump’s Next Step Should Be Kicking Taliban’s Supporters out of Power

Sunday 8 September 2019 , Kabul Press - News

What Makes US Politicians Confused about the Afghanistan War?

Friday 6 September 2019 ,

loading...

Lastests

A Better Picture of So-Called Country Afghanistan by Michael Waltz

Sunday 8 September 2019 , Kabul Press - News

Is it Necessary to be Nasty to Fix the Sewerage Pipes

Saturday 7 September 2019 , Obediah Michael Smith

US-Afghan Terrorists Deal in Cartoon

Friday 6 September 2019 , Khaliq Alizada

Protest

Munich Security Conference: Protest Against Talibanization, Pathanization, One-ethnic State, Ethnic Cleansing and Systematic Discrimination

Monday 18 February 2019 , Ghafur Sedaghat

Taliban embedded in security forces failed to capture or kill Anti-Terrorist commander Alipoor

Saturday 6 October 2018 ,

Search in Kabul Press

IP Plans | آی پی پلنز

Hosted and Developed by IP Plans