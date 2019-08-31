The Hazaristan Concept, Why We Want Federalism in Afghanistan?
Afghanistan is a multiethnic country composed of at least 14 or more minor or major ethnic groups out of which 4 are more populated: Hazaras, Tajiks, Uzbeks and Pashtuns.
We do not see any representation of the different ethnic groups in division of power or national resources distribution in Afghanistan while everything is in the hands of the Pashtuns.
Hazaras make up to 22-35% of the population of Afghanistan but these people do not have any access to government representation, power sharing nor national resources distribution or reconstruction funds.
Here in current Afghanistan everything is in the hand of the Pashtuns which is not fair for the other ethnic groups:
In the current Ashraf Ghani Administration:
1. President - Pashtun
2. Consultant of National Security Council - Pashtun
3. Director General of National Security - Pashtun
4. Minister of defense - Pashtun
5. Minister of finance - Pashtun
6. Minister of communication - Pashtun
7. Minister of Rural Development -Pashtun
8. Minister of agriculture - Pashtun
9. Minister of Tribal Affairs - Pashtun
10. Minister of State in Parliament Affairs - Pashtun
11. Minister of Information and culture – Pashtun
12. President of Supreme Court - Pashtun
13. The Attorney General – Pashtun
14. President of the president of the National Logistics - Pashtun
15. Director of the commission on the monitoring of the constitution - Pashtun
16. Director of Supreme Medical Council - Pashtun
17. President of the senate - Pashtun
17. President of Afghanistan Science Academy - Pashtun
18. Director of National Television - Pashtun
19. President of Afghanistan National Bank - Pashtun
20. President Pashtun bank - Pashtun
21. Director General of Natural Gas Petroleum Materials - Pashtun
22. Director of Kabul Zone Development - Pashtun
23. Chairman of the board of law and justice - p. Pashtuns
24. Chairman of cricket board - Pashtun
25. President of Olympics, Sports and Physical Trainings - Pashtun
26. Director of Statistics and Census - Pashtun
27. Director of Ariana Afghan National Airlines - Pashtun
28. Deputy Director General of Costume Duties of Afghanistan- Pashtun
29. President of the Electoral Commission- Pashtun
30. President of Afghan National Bank – Pashtun
31. First Deputy Minister of Defence - Pashtun
32. Deputy of Logistics in Ministry of Defence - Pashtun
33. Commander of the Comando Corps of the Army - Pashtun
34. Commander of Shanin Corps of Army- Pashtun
35. Commander of Maiwand Corps of Army - Pashtun
36. Commander of Atal Corps of Army - Pashtun
37. Commander of Thunder Corps of Army - Pashtun
38. Commander of Seelab Corps of Army Pashtun
39. Commander of Borders Defence - Pashtun
40 Head of HR and Recruiting of Ministry of Defence - Pashtun
41. Head of Foreign Relations of the Ministry of Defence - Pashtun
42. Head of Public Relations and Spokesman of the ministry of defence - Pashtun
43. First Deputy Minister of Interior - Pashtun
44. Senior Deputy Minister of Interior on Security Affairs - Pashtun
45. Deputy of Senior Deputy Minister Interior - Pashtun
46. Deputy Minister of Interior for Logistics - Pashtun
47. Deputy Minister of Interior for Public Protection - Pashtun
48. Administrative Deputy Minister of Interior - Pashtun
49. Recruitment and HR of the Ministry of Interior - Pashtun
50. General Director of Intelligence in Ministry of Interior - Pashtun
51. General Commander of order and security of the ministry of interior - Pashtun
52. Director General of Logistics in Ministry of Interior - Pashtun
53. Director General of Establishments and Buildings Department of Interior Ministry -Pashtun
54. President of the Ministry of Interior - Pashtun
55. Director of Finance ministry of interior - Pashtun
56. Political Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs - Pashtun
57. Economic Deputy Minister Foreign Affairs - Pashtun
58. Head of Administration of Foreign Affairs Ministry - Pashtun
60. President of Protocols in Foreign Affairs Ministry – Pashtun
61. Director of Diplomacy Institute of Foreign Affairs Ministry - Pashtun
62. Director of Security Cooperation in Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pashtun
63. President of the Parliament Affairs of Foreign Affairs Ministry - Pashtun
64. President of the 5th Political Department of Foreign Affairs Ministry - Pashtun
65. President of the 2nd Political Department of Foreign Affairs Ministry - Pashtun
66. Head of the 1st Political Department of Foreign Affairs Ministry - Pashtun
67. President of the United Nations Affairs in Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pashtun
68. President of Regional Cooperation in MoFA- Pashtun
69. President of Provincial Representation in MoFA - Pashtun
70. Afghan Ambassador in the united states - Pashtun
71. Ambassador of Afghanistan in Canada - Pashtun
72. Afghan Ambassador in Germany - Pashtun
73. Afghan Ambassador in the Russian Federation - Pashtun
74. Ambassador of Afghanistan in Afghanistan - Pashtun
75. Ambassador of Afghanistan to Republic the people of China - Pashtun
76. Ambassador of Afghanistan in Pakistan - Pashtun
77. Afghan Ambassador in Japan - Pashtun
78. Afghan Ambassador in India - Pashtun
79. Ambassador of Afghanistan in Italy - Pashtun
80. Ambassador of Afghanistan Norway - Pashtun
81. Afghan Ambassador in Jordan - Pashtun
82. Afghan Ambassador in France - Pashtun
83. Afghan Ambassador in Doha Qatar - Pashtun
84. Afghan Ambassador in Saudi Arabia - Pashtun
85. Ambassador of Afghanistan in Belgium - Pashtun
86. Ambassador of Afghanistan in South Korea - Pashtun
87. General Consul of Afghanistan in Dubai - Pashtun
88. General Consul of Afghanistan in Peshawar - Pashtun
89. General Consul of Afghanistan in Karachi - Pashtun
90. General Consul in Quetta – Pakistan- Pashtun
91. General Consul of Afghanistan in Bonn Germany - Pashtun
92. General Consul of Afghanistan in the Marry of Turkmenistan - pashtun
93. General Consul of Afghanistan in Istanbul Turkey - Pashtun
94. General Consul of Afghanistan in New York - Pashtun
95. Head of Local Organizations Department in the Arg-Palace- Pashtun
96. Financial Deputy of the Local Organizations Department - Pashtun
97. Head of Anti Corruption Organization - Pashtun
98. Governor of Kandahar-Pashtun
99. Governor of Nangarhạr-Pashtun
100. Governor of Ghazni-Pashtun
101. Governor of Khost-Pashtun
102. Governor of Paktia-Pashtun
103. Governor of Paktika-Pashtun
104. Governor of Kunduz-Pashtun
105. Governor of Baghlan-Pashtun
106. Governor of Kunar-Pashtun