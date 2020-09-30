Kabul Press

Home > English > Human Rights > Behsud, Maidan, Attacks on Hazara and Hazaristan to Realize Terrorist (...)

Behsud, Maidan, Attacks on Hazara and Hazaristan to Realize Terrorist Goals

Friday 29 January 2021

Kabul Press: Today, joint militants from the ethnocratic government of Kabul and Taliban ethno-clerical terrorist group organized an attack on Hazara civilians in Behsud, Maidan of Hazaristan, killed and injured dozens. According to Kabul Press sources, the Taliban has requested Ghani Ahmadzai to capture or kill well-known Hazara anti-terrorist commander, Alipour. In recent years, The Hazara Resistance Front, under the command of Alipour didn’t let the terrorist groups, including the Taliban and Kochi-Taliban, enter Hazaristan, kill civilians and destroy Hazara history as they did in March 2011 and destroyed the Hazaristan Buddhas of Bamyan.

According to the latest news, besides the joined attack on the Hazara in the center of Behsud, militants of the Taliban ethno-clerical terrorist group have been activated in other parts of Behsud Sarchashma, Siakhak.
The joint attack on the Hazara is organized while, on the one hand, the propaganda machine of the Taliban and their tie-waring supporters accuse Hazara of being members of Liwa Fatemiyoun. On the other hand, their leaders, including Mullah brother, enjoy Iranian hospitality.

