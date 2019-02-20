Kabul Press: News, Discussion and Criticism


Racial Discrimination: Pashtun with Worst Exam Results Gain Admission, Not The Hazara With Top Results

Wednesday 20 February 2019

Kabul Press: The official exam results for admission to military university of so-call country Afghanistan reveal systematic racial discrimination against the Hazara. While the Hazara students with top exam results cannot gain admission, the Pashtuns gain admission with the worst exam results. For instance, in Oruzgan, a Pashtun student with exam result 132 gains admission, but in the same province a Hazara with exam result 312 cannot.

Oruzgan is a Hazara native land which is invaded by Pashtun tribes after Hazara genocide at the end of 19th century.

