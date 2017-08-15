Protest of Hazara asylum seekers in front of Swedish Parliament

Kabul Press: News, Discussion and Criticism


Kabul Press: Dozens of asylum seekers mostly from the prosecuted Hazara community are sitting in front of Swedish parliament asking the government to grant them political asylum.
Asylum seekers in Sweden say the security situation in so-called country Afghanistan is getting worse, and their life would be in great danger if the Swedish authorities deport them back.
A few days ago, in Mirza Olang village of Sare Pol province of so-called country Afghanistan, over 52 Hazara civilians massacred by Pashtun members of Taliban and IS.
