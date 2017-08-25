Bloody Attack on Hazara religious gathering killed several, Afghan police arrived 2 hours later!

Home > English > Human Rights > Bloody Attack on Hazara religious gathering killed several, Afghan police (...)

Kabul Press: The Hazara community is under everyday attack by extremists such as Pashtun Taliban and IS, Muslim Brotherhood and other terrorist groups. Today, in a bloody attack on their religious gathering in north of Kabul, over 10 including children and women were killed. The attack started at 13.00 PM local time, and the Afghan police and security forces arrived about two hour later.

The Hazara are one of the most prosecuted people in the world. The have faced systematic crimes including genocide, forced displacement, slavery and discrimination since 1980.



