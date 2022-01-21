Hazaristan Charter to Establish the Dai State of Hazaristan

The Hazaristan Charter is the intellectual, philosophical, theoretical foundation, and strategic document to establish a free, developed, and powerful Dai State of Hazaristan. The Hazaristan Charter is the ultimate document to regulate the relationships of the Hazara with each other, the Hazara with Hazaristan, and the Hazara with the world until the establishment of the Dai State of Hazaristan and its pillars, including the Dai Parliament, the National Government, and the Supreme Court, and until the approval of the Hazaristan constitution by the Hazaristan people in the comprehensive referendum.