Azra Jafari, the First Female Mayor in Afghanistan
Born in 1978, Nili, Hazaristan
Reading time: (Number of words: )
All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]
Recently, fake news is circulating among politicians in different countries that Zarifa Ghafari is the first female mayor in so-called Afghanistan. Zarifa Ghafari was mayor in Maidan Shahr from November 2019 to August 2021. However, a long time before, Hazara activist Azra Jafari was mayor in Nili, Hazaristan, from December 2008 to January 2014.
@Zarifa_Ghafari claims that she is the first female mayor in Afghanistan. She was appointed in 2019. 11 years after a Hazara woman, @AzraJafari served as a mayor in Nilli, Daykundi.#Hazaras paved the way but they take the credit. This is not the first time this has happened. pic.twitter.com/nf9IxBVPPO
— Homira حمیرا (@TheHomira) August 23, 2022
It’s embarrassing how @netflix and @HillaryClinton got this so wrong! Even more embarrassing for @Zarifa_Ghafari for taking credit for something that isn’t hers. Please meet the actual first Mayor of Afghanistan, Azra Jafari. A proud Hazara woman! @AzraJafari https://t.co/IXcJL8cKoO pic.twitter.com/l9C4jhZNqQ
— Zohal Azra زحل آزره (@ZohalAzra) August 25, 2022
Manipulation of history by @Zarifa_Ghafari. She sold herself as the “first female mayor” in AFG 2 @HillaryClinton, @netflix & the west@AzraJafari was appointed as the first female mayor when Zarifa was a little girl.
This wouldn’t have happened if @AzraJafari was a non-#Hazara https://t.co/cJdvj3Upod
— Homira حمیرا (@TheHomira) August 24, 2022