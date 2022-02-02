Kabul: Bloody Attack of the Pashtunist-Terrorist Groups on Hazara Killed and Injured 60 Pupils

Kabul Press: A new bloody attack carried out by Pashtunist terrorist groups in the west of Kabul killed and injured at least 60 Hazara pupils, including girls. Similar attacks by Pashtun Taliban suicide bombers in recent years killed thousands of the Hazara pupils inside schools and education centers. Depending on the circumstances, the terrorists carry out the attacks under the name of the Taliban, Daesh, Kochi, or another terrorist group. In all cases, the aim is to lead Pashtun nationalism and maintain the power of the rule of Pashtuns on the majority of non-Pashtuns, including the Hazara, Uzbek, and Tajik. Since August 2021, when the liberal Pashtun nationalists such as Ghabi Ahmadzai handed the power to their suicide bombers, the bloody attacks and forced displacement of non-Pashtuns have significantly increased.

The government of the Taliban suicide bombers consists of only one ethnicity, the Pashtuns, and one gender, the male.