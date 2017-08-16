Home > English > World Poetry in Kabul Press > OPUS TESTIMONII – Universal poets selection in Spanish

“OPUS TESTIMONII” will be presented in September on the third appearance of KULTRUM collection- A selection of thirty-two world poets, preceded with a preliminary essay by Oscar de Gyldenfeldt (Argentina): “Meditation on the relationship between poem and language “.

This anthology intends to give an overview of the current poetry, taken from authors who develop a vast cultural activity in different parts of the planet, sharing the poetic word.

La Luna Que, publishing house announcing a second volume for 2018.

OPUS TESTIMONII includes poetry from:



MIFRANI ABDELHAQ (Marruecos)

ISAAC ALONSO ARAQUE (España)

MUHSIN AL-RAMLI (Iraq)

ATEF ABDEL-AZIZ (Egipto)

JORGE OSCAR BACH (Argentina)

NICOLE BARRIÈRE (Francia)

JOHANNES BEILHARZ (Alemania)

BENGT O BJÖRKLUND (Suecia)

MARLENE DENIS VALLE (Cuba)

YOLANDA DUQUE VIDAL (Chile)

SHAIP EMERLLAHU (Macedonia)

GÁBOR GIUKICS (Hungría)

HASAN ERKEK (Turquía)

CESC FORTUNY I FABRÉ (España)

CHEN HSIU-CHEN (Taiwan)

HUSSEIN HABASCH (Kurdistán)

ALICIA ES MARTÍNEZ JUAN (España)

JETON KELMENDI (Kosovo)

ALICJA KUBERSKA (Polonia)

LEE KUEI-SHIEN (Taiwan)

KAMRAN MIR HAZAR (Hazaristán)

ALICIA MINJÁREZ RAMÍREZ (México)

JESÚS MORENO SANZ (España)

GIUSEPPE NAPOLITANO (Italia)

MAHMOUD SHARAF (Egipto)

MARY-JANE NEWTON (India)

VÍCTOR PAZ IRUSTA (Bolivia)

MARIAN RAMÉNTOL (España)

RICARDO RUBIO (Argentina)

SASHO SERAFIMOV (Bulgaria)

ANDRÉS UTELLO (Argentina)

CARLOS VITALE (Argentina)