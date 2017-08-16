“OPUS TESTIMONII” will be presented in September on the third appearance of KULTRUM collection- A selection of thirty-two world poets, preceded with a preliminary essay by Oscar de Gyldenfeldt (Argentina): “Meditation on the relationship between poem and language “.
OPUS TESTIMONII – Universal poets selection in Spanish
Wednesday 16 August 2017
“OPUS TESTIMONII” will be presented in September on the third appearance of KULTRUM collection- A selection of thirty-two world poets, preceded with a preliminary essay by Oscar de Gyldenfeldt (Argentina): “Meditation on the relationship between poem and language “.
This anthology intends to give an overview of the current poetry, taken from authors who develop a vast cultural activity in different parts of the planet, sharing the poetic word.
La Luna Que, publishing house announcing a second volume for 2018.
OPUS TESTIMONII includes poetry from:
MIFRANI ABDELHAQ (Marruecos)
ISAAC ALONSO ARAQUE (España)
MUHSIN AL-RAMLI (Iraq)
ATEF ABDEL-AZIZ (Egipto)
JORGE OSCAR BACH (Argentina)
NICOLE BARRIÈRE (Francia)
JOHANNES BEILHARZ (Alemania)
BENGT O BJÖRKLUND (Suecia)
MARLENE DENIS VALLE (Cuba)
YOLANDA DUQUE VIDAL (Chile)
SHAIP EMERLLAHU (Macedonia)
GÁBOR GIUKICS (Hungría)
HASAN ERKEK (Turquía)
CESC FORTUNY I FABRÉ (España)
CHEN HSIU-CHEN (Taiwan)
HUSSEIN HABASCH (Kurdistán)
ALICIA ES MARTÍNEZ JUAN (España)
JETON KELMENDI (Kosovo)
ALICJA KUBERSKA (Polonia)
LEE KUEI-SHIEN (Taiwan)
KAMRAN MIR HAZAR (Hazaristán)
ALICIA MINJÁREZ RAMÍREZ (México)
JESÚS MORENO SANZ (España)
GIUSEPPE NAPOLITANO (Italia)
MAHMOUD SHARAF (Egipto)
MARY-JANE NEWTON (India)
VÍCTOR PAZ IRUSTA (Bolivia)
MARIAN RAMÉNTOL (España)
RICARDO RUBIO (Argentina)
SASHO SERAFIMOV (Bulgaria)
ANDRÉS UTELLO (Argentina)
CARLOS VITALE (Argentina)
