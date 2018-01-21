Are Pashtuns really the majority in so-called country Afghanistan?

First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to government of Japan and UNESCO Office for conduction of this important event. I have come from Afghanistan, the country where has preserved the Buddha Statues, the greatest cultural glory of mankind and the proudest historical witness for 1600 years.

I have come from Afghanistan, the country where has expectantly hugged the wounded and torn identity of the world for 16 years. Today, Bamiyan has come to Japan. Bamiyan, the (...)