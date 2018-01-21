Pashtun sources including those who are in the government claim that Pashtuns are the majority (40% to 60%) of the population in so-called country Afghanistan. But non-Pashtun say that Pashtuns are between 20% to 30%. In fact, there is no any reliable statistic nor national census to say who are majorities, and who are minorities.
Home > English > Opinion > Are Pashtuns really the majority in so-called country Afghanistan?
Are Pashtuns really the majority in so-called country Afghanistan?
Sunday 21 January 2018
All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]
Pashtun sources including those who are in the government claim that Pashtuns are the majority (40% to 60%) of the population in so-called country Afghanistan. But non-Pashtun say that Pashtuns are between 20% to 30%. In fact, there is no any reliable statistic nor national census to say who are majorities, and who are minorities.
Home > English > Opinion > Are Pashtuns really the majority in so-called country Afghanistan?