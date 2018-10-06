Kabul Press: News, Discussion and Criticism


Home > English > Protest > Taliban embedded in security forces failed to capture or kill (...)

Taliban embedded in security forces failed to capture or kill Anti-Terrorist commander Alipoor

Saturday 6 October 2018

Kabul Press: Several months after capturing well-known Uzbek anti-Taliban commander by Pashtun Taliban forces, Taliban supporters in Arg plan to capture Alipoor known as commander Shamshir. Commander Alippor is a well-known Hazara anti-Taliban commander in Maidan Wardak. Last night the commander was in Lal wa Sarjangal to visit people, but the Taliban embedded in security forced attacked to capture or kill him. The commander could escape when people gathered to defend him, but Taliban killed at least 13 Hazara civilians including children and women.
After several bloody attacks on Hazara passengers in Kabul-Bamyan road by Taliban and local Pashtuns, commander Alippor and many other people in Maidan Wardak have gathered and established Resistance Front organization to defend people against Pashtun Taliban and Kochis. Now, the road is much safer.

Protests in support of commander Alippor

A few hours later the attack on commander Alippor, people in Bamyan and Daykundi started their protests in support of the commander.


IP Plans: Best Cloud Web Hosting

Professional web services including fully managed VPS and dedicated servers for businesses and individuals.

Domain Registration - Search and register your domains with IP Plans
Fresh Cloud Shared Hosting with IP Plans
Fully Managed Cloud and SSD VPS with IP Plans
Fully managed Dedicated Servers with IP Plans




Home > English > Protest > Taliban embedded in security forces failed to capture or kill (...)

Ad in Kabul Press

loading...

English

In the same section

Ad in Kabul Press

IP Plans

IP Plans: Domain Registration, Fresh Shared Cloud, Fully Managed SSD and Cloud VPS and Fully Managed Dedicated Server

آی پی پلنز: ثبت دامین، میزبانی اشتراکی وب، سرورهای مدیریت شده ی مجازی شخصی و سرورهای اختصاصی

Latest on Kabul Press

Kabul Press is the most read news and discussion website from Afghanistan. Our sources provide breaking news stories and images focusing on human rights, freedom of speech and good government issues. We aspire to honest, factual coverage that promotes criticism and informed discourse from our readers, without censorship.

2004 - 2018 Kabul Press کابل پرس
Site Map | RSS 2.0 | | Contect | About | Terms | Privacy | Advertise | Contribute

SPIP