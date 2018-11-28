Up in Hazaristan mountains, in Daykundi, winter, snow, facing discrimination by Afghan/Pashtun government and the danger of Afghan/Pashtun terrorist groups such as Taliban, Daesh and Kochi, but still the Hazara student love education.
Shamshir, The Commander of Justice, A Documentary Film
by Bamyan film
Wednesday 28 November 2018
This documentary reflects the face and aims of Commander Alipoor called Commander Shamsher.
Fighter against Taliban and hero of local peoples. Now arrested by the Government!
