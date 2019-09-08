Trump’s Next Step Should Be Kicking Taliban’s Supporters out of Power
Reading time: (Number of words: )
Kabul Press: President Donald Trump has tweeted that he has canceled off peace negotiation and meeting with Taliban and Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai one of main Taliban supporters. Trump has pointed out the recent attack of the Taliban in Kabul that resulted to the killing of one American soldier and 11 civilians. A document released by a local newspaper tells that one of the Taliban’s attackers was Mohammad Rahman Ahmadzai who was detained in Bagram and released by Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai. In recent years thousands of terrorists released by Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai based on their common ethnic affiliation.
If President Donald Trump wants to win the war in Afghanistan, he should kick out Taliban’s supporters out of power, and support a federal system that power is not only in the hand of Taliban’s ethnic group.
Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday. They were coming to the United States tonight. Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019
....an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great soldiers, and 11 other people. I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations. What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position? They didn’t, they....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019
....only made it worse! If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway. How many more decades are they willing to fight?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019