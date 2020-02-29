Kabul Press

کابل پرس خبری، تحلیلی و انتقادی
Home > English > Photo > Zai President in Kabul Circus and the Reaction of People

Zai President in Kabul Circus and the Reaction of People

Tuesday 10 March 2020

What Ghani says officially is significantly different than what he is doing in real action. In his real action, Ghani Ahmadzai is a great supporter of the Taliban. So far, he released thousands of jailed Taliban, and, based on the interest of Pashtuns against non-Pashtuns, he made systematic discrimination official.
After yesterday’s Kabul circus, many people in social media reacted to Ghani Ahmadzai’s body action by posting a photoshopped picture comparing him to a Taliban suicide-bomber.

