Federal Republic of Afghanistan, two suggested maps

Kabul Press: It is several years that we have started a discussion on federalism in Afghanistan. We have also another discussion on Partition. There are many writers and activists from different ethnic groups including Uzbek, Hazara, Tajik and Pashtun have participated in our discussions by submitting opinion articles. Now, in social media, many people are engaged in federalism and partition discussions as two best alternatives for the central government of so-country Afghanistan led by Pashtuns. Over two centuries of war in Afghanistan is the result of the bloody borders, and invasion of non-Pashtuns lands by Pashtun tribes.

Recently, we have received two suggested maps of Federal Republic of Afghanistan. The first one is submitted by Tajik activist Dr. Abdul Khaliq Lalzad, and the other one by a group of Hazara, Uzbek, Tajik and Turkmen activists.

The map suggested by Lalzad, has divided the country into ten states as follow:

1: Kabul

2: Badakhshan, Takhar and Kunduz

3: Baghlan, Samangan and Balkh

4: Jawzjan, Sar-e Pol and Faryab

5: Badghis, Ghor, Herat and Farah

6: Bamyan, Daykundi and parts of Maidan wardak, Ghazni and Uruzgan

7: Nimrooz, Helmand, Kandahar, Zabul and a part of Uruzgan and Ghazni

8: Logar, Paktia, Khost, Paktika and a part of Ghazni and Maidan wardak

9: Nangarhar, Laghman, Konar and Nuristan

10: Parwan, Kapisa and Panjshir

The map suggested by a group of Hazara, Uzbek, Tajik and Turkmen activists has divided the country into seven states:

1: Turkistan

2: South Tajikistan/ Pamir

3: Hazaristan

4: Nuristan

5: Herat

6: Sistan

7: North Pashtunistan