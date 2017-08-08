Home > English > Photo > Photo story: Victims of Ongoing Mirza Olang Massacre
Photo story: Victims of Ongoing Mirza Olang Massacre
Tuesday 8 August 2017
Kabul Press: Taliban that acts as military arm of Pashtunism has captured Mirza Olang village in Sar-e Pol since last Saturday, and killed at least 52 Hazara including women and children. They also abducted dozens of Hazara family.
