Kabul Press: News, Discussion and Criticism


Home > English > Photo > Photo story: Victims of Ongoing Mirza Olang Massacre

Photo story: Victims of Ongoing Mirza Olang Massacre


Tuesday 8 August 2017

All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]

Kabul Press: Taliban that acts as military arm of Pashtunism has captured Mirza Olang village in Sar-e Pol since last Saturday, and killed at least 52 Hazara including women and children. They also abducted dozens of Hazara family.











91 visitors now

Home > English > Photo > Photo story: Victims of Ongoing Mirza Olang Massacre

Ad in Kabul Press

loading...

Kabul Press is the most read news and discussion website from Afghanistan. Our sources provide breaking news stories and images focusing on human rights, freedom of speech and good government issues. We aspire to honest, factual coverage that promotes criticism and informed discourse from our readers, without censorship.

2004 - 2017 Kabul Press کابل پرس
Site Map | RSS 2.0 | | Contect | About | Terms | Privacy | Advertise | Contribute

SPIP