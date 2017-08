پذيرش > عکس > عکس: قربانیان جنایات تروریست های پشتون در سرپل

Kabul Press: Taliban that acts as military arm of Pashtunism has captured Mirza Olang village in Sar-e Pol since last Saturday, and killed at least 52 Hazara including women and children. They also abducted dozens of Hazara family.