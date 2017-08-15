Kabul Press: News, Discussion and Criticism


Home > English > Cartoon > Hazara Massacre in Mirza Olang, Pashtun Taliban and the Pashtunist (...)

Hazara Massacre in Mirza Olang, Pashtun Taliban and the Pashtunist government of Afghanistan

Three cartoons by Lalai

Tuesday 15 August 2017

All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]






Home > English > Cartoon > Hazara Massacre in Mirza Olang, Pashtun Taliban and the Pashtunist (...)

Ad in Kabul Press

loading...

English

In the same section

Latest on Kabul Press

Kabul Press is the most read news and discussion website from Afghanistan. Our sources provide breaking news stories and images focusing on human rights, freedom of speech and good government issues. We aspire to honest, factual coverage that promotes criticism and informed discourse from our readers, without censorship.

2004 - 2017 Kabul Press کابل پرس
Site Map | RSS 2.0 | | Contect | About | Terms | Privacy | Advertise | Contribute

SPIP