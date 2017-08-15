Kabul Press: Ten days after Hazara massacre by Pashtun Taliban and IS members, security forces discovered several mass graves in Mirza Olang village of Sare Pol.
Hazara Massacre in Mirza Olang, Pashtun Taliban and the Pashtunist government of Afghanistan
Three cartoons by Lalai
Tuesday 15 August 2017
