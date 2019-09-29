Kabul Press

Again, Fraud makes Ghani Ahmadzai President

Again, Fraud makes Ghani Ahmadzai President

Sunday 22 December 2019

After several months, the Afghani Election commission announced the initial results of the so-called presidential election. According to that commission, out of 1 824 401 votes, Ghani Ahmadzai gained 923 868, and Abdullah Abdulah 720 990.
In a country with over 30 000 000 people, even if there was not any fraud, Ghani Ahmadzai, with his 923 868 votes, cannot represent not only non-Pashtuns but also the majority of Pashtuns.

