Again, Fraud makes Ghani Ahmadzai President
After several months, the Afghani Election commission announced the initial results of the so-called presidential election. According to that commission, out of 1 824 401 votes, Ghani Ahmadzai gained 923 868, and Abdullah Abdulah 720 990.
In a country with over 30 000 000 people, even if there was not any fraud, Ghani Ahmadzai, with his 923 868 votes, cannot represent not only non-Pashtuns but also the majority of Pashtuns.
