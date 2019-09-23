Election Fraud: This Is How Ghani Ahmadzai Is Getting Vote

Javascript is disabled in your browser. Some features of this tool will be inactive ...

Kabul Press: Videos and pictures taken by citizen journalists and posted in the social media show considerable election fraud in favor of Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai known as tie-wearing Taliban. Videos and pictures are mostly taken from the Pashtun populated provinces. The initial results of the presidential election from the Hazara, Uzbek and Tajik provinces show less than 10% vote for Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai.