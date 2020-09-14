Can Afghan Cricket Team Formed by Players of One Ethnic Be Considered National?
The so-called Afghanistan national cricket team is formed by players from one ethnic group, the Pashtuns. There is no player in that cricket team from other ethnic groups, in which many non-Pashtuns ask why we should consider it a national team when it is not. The pressure to accept one ethnic-based team as a national team comes from Afghani propaganda machines, even asking non-Pashtuns to accept the rule of the terrorist group Taliban as the rule of the national and legitimate government. And this is when the terrorist group has re-waged systematic crimes such as forced displacement of non-Pashtuns, including the Hazara, and settling Pashtuns in areas like Daykundi, Ghor, Mazar I Sharif and Ghazni.