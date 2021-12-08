Kabul Press

کابل پرس خبری، تحلیلی و انتقادی
Hazaragi/Persian

Hazara Refugees: UNHCR Ignores Them, Indonesian Authority Censor

Hazara Refugees: UNHCR Ignores Them, Indonesian Authority Censor

The Hazara are one of the most persecuted people in the world, facing systematic crimes including genocide, forced displacement, and discrimination by Afghani/Pashtun regimes including the Taliban.
Kabul Press - News
Tuesday 7 December 2021

Photos by Javed Aazra, Hussain Nadiri, and Ahmad Faiyazi

Kabul Press: Thousands of Hazara asylum seekers and refugees are protesting for weeks, asking for their fundamental human rights, including to right to work and educate; if the Indonesian government does not let to access their rights, then UNHCR should present their cases for settlement in the safe third countries. Hazara asylum seekers and refugees say that the Indonesian government refuses their rights after several years, and UHCR ignores them. On the other side, the Indonesian government also censors the Hazara and pushes the Indonesian media to not cover the news related to the Hazara protests and the rights of the Hazara refugees and asylum seekers.
Kabul Press - News

Search in Kabul Press

