1. Taliban and other terrorist groups raised among Pashtun tribes act as military arm of Pashtunism, and their main policy is to invade non-Pashtuns’ land. Their popular slogan is Tajiks to Tajikistan, Uzbek to Uzbekistan, Turkmen to Turkmenistan and Hazara to goristan/graveyard.
2. It is over a century of war in so-called country Afghanistan, but the western politicians and media like to say four decades, since the Soviet invasion.
3. Pashtun dictator Abdurrahman has signed the Durand (...)
Terrorist Supporter Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai
A cartoon by Khaliq Alizada
