Terrorist Supporter Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai

Kabul Press: These days, the news channels in Afghanistan are focused on the heavy presence of the Afghan Foreign Fighters in Syria and Yemen in the proxy war between the two regional powers; Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Based on the news and Kabul Press’s reliable sources, it’s believed that at least nine thousand Pashtun Foreign Fighters are being recruited by Saudi Arabia from the South and East of Afghanistan since 2015 that were deployed for the war in Yemen. These Foreign Fighters mostly (...)