Kabul Press

کابل پرس خبری، تحلیلی و انتقادی
Login
Hazaragi/Persian

Home > English > Human Rights > Time to List Ashraf Ghani Among War Criminals

Time to List Ashraf Ghani Among War Criminals

Kabul Press - News
Monday 10 June 2019

Reading time: (Number of words: )

All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]

Kabul Press: In the last 17 years, tens of thousands of civilians including children and women, and particularly the native people were killed and injured by Pashtun Taliban. Many civilians were abducted and beheaded, and many forced to flee.
In another hand, Pashtun politicians including Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani proudly call Taliban leaders as their brothers or as their political oppositions.
In 2014, during the campaign of the presidential election, speaking in his native language, Pashto, Ashraf Ghani proudly announced that he has released hundreds of Taliban. In the last five years, he also released more of them. Most of the released Taliban returned to their war against civilians or have been organized inside official forces acting as Taliban’s fifth column.

Now, Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai is going to release about a thousand more jailed Taliban because of their common ethnic affiliation.

In 2010, Amnesty International said Taleban should be prosecuted for war crimes in Afghanistan.
Now, it is time to list Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai and other terrorist supporters among war criminals.

Picture and data from UNAMA

Kabul Press in Twitter
Kabul Press in Facebook

Kabul Press - News

View online :
loading...
loading...

Any message or comments?

pre-moderation

This forum is moderated before publication: your contribution will only appear after being validated by an administrator.

Who are you?
Log in
Your post

To create paragraphs, just leave blank lines.

IP Plans

IP Plans
Domain Registration, Shared Web Hosting, VPS, Dedicated Server And Server Management, WordPress and SPIP Theme Development
Get Started

In the Same Section

Over a Century of Persecution: Massive Human Rights Violation Against Hazaras in Afghanistan

Wednesday 15 May 2019 , Mohammad Hussain Hasrat

Racial Discrimination: Pashtun with Worst Exam Results Gain Admission, Not The Hazara With Top Results

Wednesday 20 February 2019 ,

Ten Women Who Can Bring Change to Afghanistan Parliament

Tuesday 9 October 2018 , Kamran Mir Hazar

loading...

Lastests

Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai is Releasing Terrorists

Wednesday 12 June 2019 , Atiq Shahid

Abdul Razaq Vahidi, an Innocent in Jail

Thursday 23 May 2019 , Khaliq Alizada

Attacks of Pashtun Kochi Taliban on Hazaristan

Sunday 12 May 2019 ,

Protest

Munich Security Conference: Protest Against Talibanization, Pathanization, One-ethnic State, Ethnic Cleansing and Systematic Discrimination

Monday 18 February 2019 , Ghafur Sedaghat

Taliban embedded in security forces failed to capture or kill Anti-Terrorist commander Alipoor

Saturday 6 October 2018 ,

Search in Kabul Press

IP Plans | آی پی پلنز

Hosted and Developed by IP Plans