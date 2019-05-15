Time to List Ashraf Ghani Among War Criminals
Reading time: (Number of words: )
All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]
Kabul Press: In the last 17 years, tens of thousands of civilians including children and women, and particularly the native people were killed and injured by Pashtun Taliban. Many civilians were abducted and beheaded, and many forced to flee.
In another hand, Pashtun politicians including Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani proudly call Taliban leaders as their brothers or as their political oppositions.
In 2014, during the campaign of the presidential election, speaking in his native language, Pashto, Ashraf Ghani proudly announced that he has released hundreds of Taliban. In the last five years, he also released more of them. Most of the released Taliban returned to their war against civilians or have been organized inside official forces acting as Taliban’s fifth column.
Now, Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai is going to release about a thousand more jailed Taliban because of their common ethnic affiliation.
In 2010, Amnesty International said Taleban should be prosecuted for war crimes in Afghanistan.
Now, it is time to list Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai and other terrorist supporters among war criminals.
Picture and data from UNAMA