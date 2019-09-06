Celebrating Afghan-Nazism in Germany, Welcome to the Federal Antidiscrimination Agency!
Reading time: (Number of words: )
Kabul Press: Yesterday, a group of Afghans gathered in Cologne to celebrate Mohammad Gul Khan Momand (1885 –1964). Momand was one of the fathers of Afghan-Nazism, responsible for mass-killing and displacement of non-Pashtuns, including the Uzbek, Tajik, Hazara, and Turkmen and destroying their culture and history and burning their books written in their languages. According to Uzbek, Hazara and Tajik historians, while the Nazi regime was massacring Jewish in Europe, Momand and his followers were attacking non-Pashtuns to establish the rule of Pashtuns.
Now, after several decades, a group of Afghans, including Halim Tanwir, cultural advisor of Ghani Ahmadzai and a member of the terrorist group of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, known as the butcher of Kabul, gathered in Cologne, Germany to celebrate Momand. The followers of Momand justify his systematic crimes as acts of establishing a united nation under the name of Afghan and Afghanistan. Gatherers in Cologne presented the same logic. “I give the Hazara girl/s to the Pashtun boy/s to establish unity. I am the Momand’s student, says Tanwir.