Kabul Press: Reports from the so-called country Afghanistan indicates that the terrorist group Taliban are displacing non-Pashtuns from their lands and settling Pashtuns from Pakistan on their lands. Several videos circulated on social media show the Taliban are looting and burning the Hazara and Uzbek homes in Daykundi, Kandahar, Baghlan, Ghazni, Maidan, and Jawzjan to force them to flee.

The Taliban is a terrorist group primarily formed and dominated by Pashtuns. They use Islam to accelerate the ethnic plans to invade the lands of non-Pashtuns.