Up in Hazaristan mountains, in Daykundi, winter, snow, facing discrimination by Afghan/Pashtun government and the danger of Afghan/Pashtun terrorist groups such as Taliban, Daesh and Kochi, but still the Hazara student love education.
Home > English > Afghanistan News > Hazara Protest: Pashtunist Government Forced to Release Hazara (...)
Hazara Protest: Pashtunist Government Forced to Release Hazara Anti-Terrorist Commander Alipur
Monday 26 November 2018
Kabul Press: After two days protest, the Pashtunist government of so-called country Afghanistan forced to release well-known Hazara anti-terrorist commander Alipur. Commander Alipur was detained by so-called NDS. Yesterday, NDS director Mohammed Masoom Stanekzai claimed that Alipur was detained by American forces. However, a spokesperson of U.S. Forces denied such claim.
#Pashtunist government of so-called president @ashrafghani detained the #Hazara anti-#terrorist commander #Alipor in order to support #Taliban for #massacring more Hazara and invading their land in #Ghazni, #Maidan, #Urozgan, and other parts of #Hazaristan#StopHazaraMassacre pic.twitter.com/i8Px0VkEeE
— Kamran Mir Hazar (@kamranmirhazar) November 25, 2018
Neither U.S. Forces nor @ResoluteSupport had anything to do with the arrest Alipur. NDS will also confirm this information. https://t.co/CHx3YLtv8J
— USFOR-A Spokesman, Col Dave Butler (@USFOR_A) November 25, 2018
IP Plans: Best Cloud Web Hosting
Professional web services including fully managed VPS and dedicated servers for businesses and individuals.
Domain Registration - Search and register your domains with IP Plans
Fresh Cloud Shared Hosting with IP Plans
Fully Managed Cloud and SSD VPS with IP Plans
Fully managed Dedicated Servers with IP Plans
Home > English > Afghanistan News > Hazara Protest: Pashtunist Government Forced to Release Hazara (...)