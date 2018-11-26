Hazara Protest: Pashtunist Government Forced to Release Hazara Anti-Terrorist Commander Alipur

Home > English > Afghanistan News > Hazara Protest: Pashtunist Government Forced to Release Hazara (...)

Kabul Press: After two days protest, the Pashtunist government of so-called country Afghanistan forced to release well-known Hazara anti-terrorist commander Alipur. Commander Alipur was detained by so-called NDS. Yesterday, NDS director Mohammed Masoom Stanekzai claimed that Alipur was detained by American forces. However, a spokesperson of U.S. Forces denied such claim.